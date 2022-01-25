Shannon Sharpe Picks His 3 Greatest Athletes Of All-Time

During the latest episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed the recent reports stating that Tom Brady may retire this offseason. This then led to a conversation about the greatest athletes of all time.

Believe it or not, Brady didn’t crack Sharpe’s list for the top three athletes of all time. He believes the greatest athletes of all time are Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“Over 22 seasons he’s been phenomenal, but I’m going to say no,” Sharpe said when discussing if Brady is a top-three athlete. “Brady’s had an unbelievable career, but what keeps me from saying yes is the lack of individual accomplishments. For me it’s Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.”

There’s no denying that Gretzky, Jordan and James belong in this conversation. However, the idea that Brady doesn’t have a lot of individual accomplishments is bizarre.

Brady will eventually walk away from the NFL with just about every passing record. That alone means he had a lot of individual success.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Brady will retire this offseason. He could return for one last ride.

Do you think Brady is a top-three athlete of all time?