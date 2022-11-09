Shannon Sharpe Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers' Recent Comments

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe has long called Aaron Rodgers the "greatest thrower of the football ever" but the Hall of Fame tight end and "Undisputed" co-host has grown increasingly tired of Rodgers' lack of leadership.

During his most recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," this is what Rodgers had to say on the Packers' five-game losing skid:

I always believe in myself first and I bet on myself first to go out there and to impact the game and to be great. I still know I have within me. I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP. Regardless who's out there with me, guys want to come battle they know where to find me. I'll be in the center of that huddle, expecting greatness, trying to inspire the best I can and lay it out on the line.

Shannon sounded off on Rodgers' recent comments on FS1 Wednesday morning.

"I’ve never heard in 30 years someone in a losing streak mention what they are. What the hell that got to do with [us] now?" Sharpe exclaimed. "I should be more disgusted that you're the two-time MVP and we're sitting here at 3-6. ... And again what is it about? He's got to mention what he is. Not the team. ... It's all about him. Always about him."

Aaron and the Pack will try to avoid a sixth-straight loss in FOX's "Game of the Week" against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.