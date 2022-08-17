Shannon Sharpe Not Happy With What Aaron Rodgers Said About Packers WRs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As a former NFL pass-catcher, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe knows the right and wrong way to handle a young receiving core.

And he believes Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is going about it the wrong way.

On Wednesday's "Undisputed," Sharpe took aim at Rodgers calling out the Packers wide receivers publicly, saying that's a matter that should be handled in-house.

This is what rubs me the wrong way... everything that [Aaron Rodgers] said to those reporters publicly, he could've called the group together: 'Guys, we've gotta be better. In order for us to be the type of football team we want to be, we're going to have to make the plays that we left out on the field today.' ... That's all he had to do. ... I'm not saying what he said was wrong, I'm saying his delivery and how he delivered the message to them is wrong. Why couldn't he say that behind closed doors?

Rodgers took his receivers to task following a penalty-filled Tuesday practice. Saying via ESPN.com:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

"You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there," the back-to-back MVP continued. "It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There's going to be physical mistakes, like we've talked about, but if you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."

The Packers have a few weeks to clean things up for the season opener.