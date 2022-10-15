Shannon Sharpe Not Impressed With Alabama Wide Receivers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hall of Fame tight end and FOX Sports 1 personality is less than impressed with Alabama's wide receivers through two quarters on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide struggled with Tennessee in the first quarter thanks to a number of mental lapses that aren't typical of a Nick Saban-coached team. But Bama rallied to score the last 10 points of the first-half to bring it to a one-score game, 28-20.

That didn't stop Shannon taking the Tide's receivers to task though.

"Who taught these Wrs how to place their hands to catch the [football]," Sharpe tweeted. "Geez."

Bryce Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first two frames, but a number of costly drops could be the difference in Alabama not leading at half.

That said, three Crimson Tide receivers have caught four passes each and Bama's offense has still been able to generate some big gains through the air.