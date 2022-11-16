Shannon Sharpe: Price Of Odell Beckham Jr Will Be "Astronomical"

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

"Undisputed" co-host and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe believes Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for the bag upon his return from a second ACL tear.

Speaking on Wednesday's show, Sharpe explained to Skip that Jerry Jones is going to have to pony up if he wants OBJ to be wearing a star on his helmet.

He wants a long-term deal. Supply and demand. When demand is high [and] supply is low, the prices goes astronomical. ... The 49ers are interested, the Chiefs are interested, the Giants... And I don't believe he's going to give the Cowboys the discount that a lot of people want him to give.

The Cowboys have made it no secret that they want Odell in Dallas. But what are they willing to give up to get him?

It's hard to imagine the three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ not taking the highest-paying deal. Especially in light of his recent Nike lawsuit.

Beckham was a major difference-maker for a Rams team in-need of some help on the outside post-Robert Woods injury. We'll see if he can have a similar effect in Dallas, or elsewhere, in 2022.