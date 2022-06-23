Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Death Of Longtime Friend Tony Siragusa

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Former NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55.

Before becoming an affable sideline personality for FOX Sports and character on The Sopranos, "Goose" fortified a 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense that allowed an all-time low 10.3 points per game en route to a Super Bowl championship.

One of his former Ravens teammates, Shannon Sharpe, mourned Siragusa's passing on Twitter.

"I'm heartbroken. I'm crushed. I'm at a loss for words," Sharpe posted Wednesday evening. "My thoughts & prayers go out to Goose's wife, kids, family, friends & fans."

He added that he still wants payback for a prank Siragusa pulled that aired on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2001.

"I have one thing to say, Big fella. The next time I see you, I'm going to need my restitution…You embarrassed me on national TV. Rest easy, Goose."

Sharpe then shared a clip of Siragusa barricading Sharpe and Baltimore's tight ends inside a room. While Goose playfully denied his involvement, Sharpe instantly knew the culprit.

In his original video, Sharpe said he saw Siragusa last month while filming an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the 2000 Ravens.

Siragusa has gone far too soon. Rest in peace.