Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?

In an interview with TheSpun, Sharpe was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of NFL players. With almost no hesitation, he listed off four legends in NFL lore:

"LT (Lawrence Taylor), Jerry Rice, Tom Brady, Primetime (Deion Sanders)," Sanders said.

There's little argument to be had there. Taylor, Rice and Brady are considered the best at their respective positions ever and rank among the greatest players ever. The only one of those picks that might be controversial is Deion Sanders over some of the all-time great running backs like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and the late-great Walter Payton.

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the greatest pass rushing linebacker of all-time. Bill Belichick, his former coach, has dubbed him the greatest defender in NFL history.

Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver of all-time, holding every career receiving record and yards from scrimmage record.

Tom Brady is the goat. Everyone knows his resume and it speaks for itself.

Deion Sanders ranks among the best all-around players ever. He was a lockdown corner, a dynamic returner and could even play wide receiver in a pinch thanks to his Olympic speed.

A solid list from Shannon Sharpe.

Do you agree with it?