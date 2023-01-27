Shannon Sharpe Reveals New Super Bowl Prediction Before Conference Title Games

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe revealed his picks for both conference title games.

Despite how much love Sharpe has for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he expects the Bengals to leave Arrowhead Stadium with a win on Sunday night.

"As much as I want to pick the Chiefs, I just can't because I believe the Bengals are the better football team," Sharpe said.

In the NFC, Sharpe is predicting the 49ers to do just enough to defeat the Eagles on the road.

"This game is really evenly matched," the Hall of Famer said. "The 49ers will come up with a gameplan to neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs and win a close one, 23-20."

The 49ers are currently on a 12-game win streak. The Eagles, meanwhile, are 15-1 this season when Jalen Hurts is under center.

The Bengals and 49ers met in Super Bowl XXIII. Perhaps they'll square off this February in Glendale, Arizona.