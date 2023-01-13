Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown.

Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree.

So too does Shannon Sharpe. The NFL legend was asked to make his prediction for the Monday night game and he made it clear everything is against Tampa Bay.

Sharpe spent several minutes explaining why the Buccaneers have been struggling this season and how Tom Brady hasn't been playing at a high level.

Sharpe never actually made a prediction during the segment, but it seems like he's riding with the Cowboys.

Check it out.

Can Dak Prescott and company right the ship after a disastrous final game of the regular season? Or will Brady continue his playoff dominance and lead the Bucs to the Divisional Round of the playoffs?

We'll find out on Monday night.