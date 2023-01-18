Shannon Sharpe Reveals Retirement Suggestion For Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After the disheartening playoff performance against the Dallas Cowboys that he had, Tom Brady might not have as many options for playing in 2023 as he once did.

But FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe has some suggestions for the NFL legend. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe said that Brady probably doesn't plan to retire since he wouldn't want to go out the way that he did.

"Tom Brady should walk away but no one wants to walk away on a down note," Sharpe said.

Sharpe said that Brady's best option might just be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he could reunite with longtime coach Josh McDaniels and be surrounded by great weapons. But if he doesn't, retirement might be his best option.

Last year Tom Brady was retired for about a month before deciding that he wanted to run it back again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the end result was an 8-9 season where they barely made the playoffs and were bounced at home in the first round.

But Tom Brady still played the 2022 season at an incredibly high level. He led the league in completions and pass attempts for the second year in a row and had the second-lowest sack rate of his career.

If Brady still wants to play, there's nothing stopping him short of a team's willingness to sign him.

Will Brady take Shannon Sharpe's advice and retire, or will he be on a new team in 2023?