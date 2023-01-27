Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

We're 48 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games are still coming in. On Friday, FOX's Shannon Sharpe made his.

During today's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe made his pick for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite wanting to see Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes get back to the Super Bowl, he went with the Bengals to win 30-27.

"As much as I want to pick the Chiefs, I just can't because I believe the Bengals are the better football team... that's why I'm gonna take them 30-27..." Sharpe said. As bad as I want to pick Mahomes at home, the Bengals have the better football team."

Sharpe and partner Skip Bayless then debated the effect that such an outcome would have on the legacy of both Mahomes and Burrow.

By now pretty much everyone following the leadup knows the storyline: The Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last year and currently boast a 3-0 record against them when Joe Burrow is starting.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is battling an ankle injury he sustained against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. But he won't be let off the hook if he plays and it costs Kansas City the game.

