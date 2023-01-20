Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game

Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals.

“This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a high scoring game: 34-30," Sharpe said on Undisputed.

The Bills and Bengals are two of the hottest teams in the NFL. Combined, these AFC powerhouses are currently on a 17-game win streak.

The two teams met in Cincinnati for a Week 17 matchup, but the game was canceled in the first quarter due to the cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin. This weekend's matchup will take place at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are currently listed as a 5.5-point favorite over the Bengals, nearly in line with Sharpe's prediction.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.