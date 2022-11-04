Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Buccaneers-Rams Game

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the 2022 struggles for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue with this weekend's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

During Friday's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted a 20-17 win for the Rams as they face off against the Bucs in an away-game matchup on Sunday.

The Fox Sports analyst cited Brady's previous record against the Rams as his main reasoning.

“The Rams are 3-0 vs. Brady since he got to Tampa Bay. Rams win 20-17," he said.

Brady has never beaten the Rams in a Tampa Bay uniform. The veteran quarterback lost 27-24 in the first regular-season meeting in 2020, and 34-24 in the second in 2021. His most recent loss to the Rams came in this past year's NFC Divisional round, falling 30-27.

Neither Brady's Bucs or the reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams are off to their desired starts this year. Tampa Bay is 3-5 and Los Angeles is 3-4.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium.