Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far.

Sharpe has Dallas winning by multiple touchdowns — 27-13.

“Packers are in deep trouble if Aaron Rodgers doesn't player better, this can get ugly quick. The Cowboys have a much better team. Cowboys win 27-13," he said on Undisputed.

The Cowboys are 6-2 heading into this weekend's matchup. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 3-6 and have lost each of their last five games. It's hard to imagine the reigning back-to-back league MVP losing six games in a row, but that result is entirely possible heading into Sunday's contest at Lambeau Field.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.