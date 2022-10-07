Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Usually Shannon Sharpe can be relied on pretty easily to pick against the Dallas Cowboys in a game - especially when they're the underdog. But he's making an exception this weekend.

Ahead of the Cowboys' big late-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sharpe is picking America's Team. During today's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe explained to partner Skip Bayless that if Dak Prescott were playing, he'd take the Cowboys by 14 points.

Even with Cooper Rush starting over Dak, Sharpe is still picking the Cowboys to win. He just thinks that the margin will be three points instead of double digits.

“If Dak Prescott were playing it’ll be a 14-point win for the Cowboys but since Cooper Rush is playing I’ll say a three-point win. The Cowboys are second in the NFL in sacks, and the Rams don’t protect Matthew Stafford," Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe has been down on the Los Angeles Rams all week ever since their stunning loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But Sharpe is far from the only analyst who feels that the defending Super Bowl champions look like a shell of the team that ran roughshod through the NFL for most of last year.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been held without a touchdown in back-to-back games after throwing at least one in 21 straight games prior.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have shown new life under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. It's widely believed that they'll be even better once Dak returns to supercharge the offense.

Who do you have winning Sunday's Cowboys-Rams game?