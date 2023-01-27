Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers tries to get away from K'Von Wallace #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in a battle of the NFC's two best teams. So who does Shannon Sharpe have winning the game?

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe predicted that the 49ers will upset the Eagles and narrowly beat them in a 23-20 close one. He believes that the 49ers will find a way to "neutralize" the mobility of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and take advantage.

"This game is really evenly matched. The 49ers will come up with a gameplan to neutralize Jalen Hurts’ legs and win a close one, 23-20," Sharpe said.

A 49ers win would make starting quarterback Brock Purdy the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to win a conference championship game. He's already only the fifth in the Super Bowl era to reach Championship Sunday and his predecessors have all struggled mightily in that same situation.

But the 49ers might just be the most well-balanced team in the entire NFL. They have elite coaching, an elite defense, a high-octane offense that can win on the ground or through the air.

That said, the Philadelphia Eagles have that too. They also have the added benefit of a more experienced quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

The NFC Championship Game is poised to be one of the most evenly-matched we've seen in a while. This should be good.

Who do you have winning?