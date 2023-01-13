Shannon Sharpe Reveals The 2 Things That Help Injuries The Most

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Injuries are always a major factor in an NFL season, but this year has been particularly rough on quarterbacks. For Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, there are two things that help players the most with injuries.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe spoke about the ongoing injury situation involving Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Sharpe hinted that he doesn't fully believe that Jackson's injured knee is as bad as he says it is.

Sharpe said that there are two things that tend to help with injuries like Jackson's: Ice and money. He believes that Jackson will be fully healed up the second the Ravens give him the contract extension he's been seeking for ages.

"Lamar knows his knee. He says his knee is not healthy, not stable. 'My doctors have informed me that my knee will not be healthy until one day after the Super Bowl...' The two things that help with injuries the most: Ice and money. It's amazing what ice can do and what money can do on top of ice. So if you want to put a bag of ice on that knee and a bag of money on top of it, Lamar will come out of that thing like Superman..." Sharpe declared.

Shannon Sharpe went on to suggest that Lamar Jackson is looking forward to seeing the Ravens struggle in his absence to prove that the team is incapable of winning without him.

He might be right.

