Shannon Sharpe Thinks The Heisman Trophy Race Is Down To 2

There’s only two horses left in the Heisman trophy race if you ask Shannon Sharpe.

Uncle Shay Shay took to Twitter to share his opinion on college football’s highest honor. According to the Hall-of-Fame tight end, it’s down to two quarterbacks.

Bryce Young says, don’t hand the Heisman to Stroud just yet. Let me make my argument. Believe the race is btw those 2. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 20, 2021

"Bryce Young says, don't hand the Heisman to Stroud just yet," Sharpe tweeted.

Stroud, Ohio State‘s fantastic freshman QB, went off in the team’s 56-7 blowout of Michigan State on Saturday. He racked up 432 yards and six touchdowns in the win, most of which came in the first half.

However, Bryce Young has been sensational all year for the Crimson Tide.

On the year, the sophomore has tallied over 3,000 passing yards and 34 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. All while leading No. 2 Alabama to a 9-1 record in the SEC.

BRYCE YOUNG WITH THE DIME@alabamaFTBL goes 79 yards on a single play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dbkH0IHR4M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

The Heisman race is likely going to hinge on Stroud’s performance in college football’s biggest rivalry next Saturday and how Young can finish out the year in his last few conference matchups.

If Shannon Sharpe had a vote, he’d probably lean towards Young, given the FS1 personality’s respect for Nick Saban and his program.

Either way, it’s remarkable to see such young QB’s in Heisman contention. It’s been a joy to watch both of them perform this year.