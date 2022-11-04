Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

But for Shannon Sharpe, the choice is obvious. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe declared that at this point Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the prohibitive favorite.

Sharpe explained to Skip Bayless that between his raw numbers and his game-winning drives against the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Allen is in the driver's seat for the award. He has Mahomes as his second choice and Hurts as his third.

"The MVP is Josh Allen’s award to lose. At the end of the of the day, it’s about numbers."

Right now Josh Allen leads the NFL in passing yards per game with a 314. He's on pace for over 5,300 passing yards and over 30 touchdowns this season.

More importantly, the Bills look like the best team in the NFL by a wide margin. As Sharpe pointed out, they beat the Ravens and the Chiefs - two of the AFC's top Super Bowl contenders this year - thanks to Allen's incredible play.

There aren't many loseable games remaining on Buffalo's schedule either. They could cruise into the postseason as the No. 1 team in the AFC and get that coveted first-round bye.

And if that happens, barring someone doing something historic, Josh Allen will deserve every accolade he gets.

