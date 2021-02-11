Shannon Sharpe Wants More Fans To Respect His Brother

When you think of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, a few major names are always in the conversation: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, etc.

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, once a great receiver in his own right, believes his brother should be included in that conversation.

During an episode of FS1’s Undisputed on Thursday, Shannon made the case for Sterling Sharpe as a Hall of Famer.

With his 20 years of eligibility as a modern-day candidate now expired, Sterling was snubbed of a Hall of Fame selection through his first round of ballots. Shannon (inducted in 2011), hopes his big bro will some day join him in Canton.

Selected by Green Bay with the seventh overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, the 6-foot WR out of South Carolina quickly got to work as one of the Packers’ top receivers. Through his seven years with the franchise, Sterling earned five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors.

In 1992, the dynamic receiver collected the incredibly-rare triple crown — leading the league in receptions (108), yards (1,461) and touchdowns (13). His 108 receptions set the record for most catches in a single season all-time. The following season in 1993, Sterling broke his own record with 112.

After leading the league with 18 touchdowns, the Green Bay legend suffered a season-ending neck injury during a Week 16 matchup in 1994. At the time of the injury, he was only 29 years old. Who knows what he could have accomplished if he’d had a full career.

The biggest knock on Sterling is the brevity of his tenure brought on by this tragic injury. But, Shannon believes he did more than enough with the time he was given.

Calvin Johnson was recently inducted in the Hall of Fame class of 2021 with just a nine-year career. The Fox Sports analyst believes this should bode well for his brother.

“We’re starting to see guys get in with short careers,” Shannon said. “We saw Megatron (Johnson) get in. And for me, I believe my brother was as dominant in his era as Megatron was in his.”