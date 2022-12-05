Shannon Sharpe's Admission On College Choice Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe ranks among the most famous HBCU graduates, going from playing at Savannah State University to becoming one of the greatest players in NFL history.

But if Sharpe could have done things differently, he claims he would have. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sharpe admitted that he wouldn't have gone to an HBCU if he didn't have to.

"I went to an HBCU, but only because I was prop 48. It worked out gr8 for me. Had I had the grades coming out of hs. I wouldn’t haven’t chosen an HBCU," Sharpe wrote.

Sharpe's comment is going viral in large part because many people believe that this is Sharpe looking down on HBCUs as lesser institutions that other private and public colleges. His tweet has been ratio'd a bit with more quote tweets than likes.

Shannon Sharpe has defended his statement, pointing out that he had a chance to transfer to a Power Five school while he was at Savannah State and decided not to in order to stay at the school he had grown to love.

Nevertheless, HBCU advocates feel that it's a poor look for Sharpe to seemingly look down on their programs.

Knowing Sharpe though, he's not going to back down from how he feels on the matter.

Was this a bad look from Sharpe, or is this being overblown?