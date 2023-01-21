Shannon Sharpe's Old Comment About Fans Sitting Courtside Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts from courtside during a 122-121 Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

An old quote from Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe is going viral on social media after his courtside incident on Friday night.

Sharpe got into a shouting match with several Memphis Grizzlies just before halftime of last night's NBA game in Los Angeles.

Here's what the Pro Football Hall of Famer had to say about courtside fans back in 2021:

"People think because they pay money…you can say whatever you want."

Referees and security were forced to intervene as tempers flared between Sharpe and Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant and Morant's father, Tee Morant. The Undisputed host was taken back into the tunnel during halftime before returning to his seat in the third quarter.

"They didn't want this smoke, Dave," Sharpe said in a brief interview with ESPN. "They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, 'F--- me.' I said, 'F--- you' back. He started to come at me, and I said, 'You don't want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems.

"But I wanted anything they had. Don't let these fools fool you now."

The Lakers ultimately claimed victory with a 122-121 finish over the Grizzlies.