Shannon Sharpe's Suggestion For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled mightily in the first half of today's game against the New York Jets. But Shannon Sharpe has a suggestion for fixing his game.

Rodgers completed just 65.2-percent of his passes for 140 yards and no touchdowns, really struggling to move the ball at all as the team didn't even score until the end of the half.

Taking to Twitter, Sharpe suggested that Rodgers take "the next flight to Peru" and "go drink some more of that hallucinate medicine" because of how bad he has been this season.

"When is the next flt to Peru? Rodgers needs to be on it and go drink some more of that hallucinate medicine. Maybe someone could go grab it for him. He’s been really bad so far this season," Sharpe wrote.

Earlier this month, Rodgers said that he had done exactly that in the offseason, indulging in the hallucinogenic brew known as Ayahuasca.

Through the first five games, Aaron Rodgers has barely looked like his usual self at all. He's completing 68-percent of his passes for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

The interceptions have been particularly noteworthy as he has a 1.8-percent interception rate - on pace to be his highest since 2013.

Maybe it's something Rodgers is doing, or maybe age is finally starting to catch up to him. But while his team's low offensive output will be enough to beat the Jets today, it won't be enough to beat most other teams.

Rodgers might wind up taking Shannon Sharpe's advice.

