Shaq Has A Brutally Honest Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is facing a lot of criticism following his performance in the Eastern Conference second round playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The former No. 1 overall pick had a dreadful series for the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons had little to no impact on offense and was even taken out of the game late in Game 7. Doc Rivers clearly didn’t trust Simmons with the ball late in the deciding game.

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal had a blunt message for Simmons following the Game 7 loss to the Hawks.

“If he was in my locker room I would have knocked his a– out. I don’t want to hear that, get out of my face with that,” O’Neal said on TNT.

Shaq on Ben Simmons' postgame comments: "if he was in my locker room i would have knocked his ass out." pic.twitter.com/YmzfU4zHs8 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 21, 2021

Simmons, meanwhile, admitted that he has a lot to work on this summer.

“The first thing I’m going to do is clear my mind and get my mental right. You got to be mentally tough. You can’t take games for granted. Especially in the playoffs. Every game matters. Every possession matters,” he said.

The question, of course, is will Simmons still be on the 76ers in 2021-22?

Trade rumors are beginning to swirl for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. Many feel that Philadelphia needs to move on from Simmons this offseason.