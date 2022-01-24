Shaq Has Bold Coaching Suggestion For The Cowboys

Shaquille O’Neal has an idea on who the Dallas Cowboys should hire as their next head coach. On a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal said he believes Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders would be a perfect fit on Dallas’ sideline.

“I’m putting this out right now,” Shaq said. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys.”

The Cowboys should let go of McCarthy as head coach. Mike McCarthy only got 1 Superbowl appearance out of a 13 year combination of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Now he can’t get the Cowboys and their #1 offense a playoff win at home. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 17, 2022

“Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated,” he continued. “Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys. You want the Dallas back rocking. Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, Tweet it, TikTok it, Instagram it… put it out.”

Sanders turned around Jackson State‘s program in a single year, leading them to the best record in the university’s history, 11-2. Primetime also famously starred with the Cowboys from 1995-1999. Racking up four Pro Bowls, 3 All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl win in the process.

Deion also had stints with the Falcons and 49ers. As well as stops in Washington and Baltimore at the tail end of his career.

Who do you have in today’s game. @dallascowboys or @49ers ? This ain’t what it use to be for sho! pic.twitter.com/bdNwMuQCWP — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 16, 2022

Shaq be onto something. Sanders is one of the most beloved and respected figures in NFL history. And Neon Deion still brings that juice with him wherever he goes.

Right now its hard for Cowboys fans to get excited about another season of football under Mike McCarthy. Especially after the disastrous ending to the season in last weekend’s Wild Card game.