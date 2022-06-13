Shaq Has Message For Steph Curry: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal is confident that his early-2000s Lakers could've easily handled this generation's dynastic Golden State Warriors.

Speaking to Frank Caliendo on the comedian's podcast, Shaq explained that Steph Curry wouldn't be able to get those shots off after the Lakers roughed him up a bit.

Saying, “We would’ve let Stephen Curry drive to the basket and I would have laid his little [ass] out a couple of times. Period.”

NBA Twitter reacted to The Diesel's comments over the weekend.

"The way old players talk about themselves and [their] era is so annoying," one user replied.

"Idk why people get mad at former players for saying [expletive] like this. Everybody ain’t gotta kiss everybody ass every time," another said.

"Them floaters would've had you pissed big fella."

"Old NBA players never discuss skill. It’s always unnecessary physicality," another fan tweeted. "He would torch y'all from the perimeter."

"I do kinda agree with Shaq though," another commented. "Lakers beating them."

Tickets for this one would certainly be worth the price of admission.