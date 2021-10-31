Look: Shaq’s Son Reacts To His Honest Admission

Shaquille O’Neal sent a clear message about his riches earlier this week.

The legendary NBA star, one of the richest players in league history – thanks to big earnings both on and off the court – made his message to his children extremely clear.

“My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand,” O’Neal said in an interview with The Post. “I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”

O’Neal, whose net worth is estimated to be $400 million, currently serves as an analyst on Turner Sports’ Inside The NBA. He is one of the most-dominant big men in NBA history, making hundreds of millions of dollars as a player, and a lot more in endorsements and business investments.

One of O’Neal’s kids reacted to his comment on social media.

Shareef O’Neal, who plays college basketball at LSU, said he was just kidding around.

“Naww I just be playing wit my pops,” he tweeted. “too funny.”

Naww I just be playing wit my pops😂😂😂 too funny — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) October 29, 2021

Shareef O’Neal was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He played in 10 games for the LSU Tigers last season.