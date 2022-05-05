Shaq Makes Surprising Admission: NBA World Reacts

Tyler Herro is a very good NBA player. But is he as good as Luka Doncic or Trae Young?

According to most NBA fans: No.

According to Shaquille O'Neal: Yes.

Wednesday night, following Herro's NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, O'Neal proclaimed the Miami Heat shooting guard to be in the same class as Young and Doncic.

That's...quite a statement. And one that the majority of the NBA world is disagreeing with.

Herro is a great player off the bench for the Heat, but it's a stretch to mention him with Doncic and Young - two legitimate All-Star players who are the clear leaders of their respective teams.

"I mean, I guess he is, but only in this one literal conversation Shaq is having," one fan joked.

"Hell no," another fan said bluntly.

"These are three separate conversations," another fan added on social media.

The last fan is probably right. If you were ranking the three players, you'd probably have to go: Luka Doncic - gap - Trae Young - gap - Tyler Herro.

Right?