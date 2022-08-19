Shaq Names Best Player In NBA: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal isn't one for holding back his opinions on any topic, so it's no shock that he was very candid on who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Hall of Fame center declared that Steph Curry is the best player in the world. When pressed, he added that he's the best player in the world "by far."

"Nobody's gonna beat the best player in the world - Steph Curry," Shaq said. "Best player in the world. As Kenny (Smith) would tell you, you can have a category (like "best shooter") but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He's a tough shot taker and a tough shot maker."

In a video that has since gone viral with over 67,000 views, Shaq spoke glowingly of Curry, praising him for achieving so much after being so lightly recruited out of high school.

NBA fans were glad to see Shaq giving Curry his due too:

Steph Curry has already been considered the NBA's best shooter for the better part of a decade.

But this past season saw Steph Curry further cement himself as one of the NBA's all-time greats. He won his fourth NBA title - tying him with LeBron James in the process - and his first NBA Finals MVP award.

Do you agree with Shaq's take here? Is Steph Curry the best player in the NBA?