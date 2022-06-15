Shaq Pays Massive Restaurant Bill: Fans React

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Shareef O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation )

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal is known for his big appetite. But at a recent dinner, Shaq decided to make everyone's meal a lot more enjoyable.

According to Page Six via Front Office Sports, Shaq paid the bills of everyone at the Jue Lan Club in Manhattan. He even bought dinner for the entire staff.

That bill also included "the biggest tip" that the servers at the restaurant ever received. All told, Shaq's gesture came out to a whopping $25,000.

Knowing Shaq, his own meal probably cost a pretty penny as well.

NBA fans and analysts absolutely loved the gesture from Shaq. Everyone says it's further proof that he's one of the nicest people in the world and a national treasure to boot:

$25,000 for a single restaurant bill is obscene to the overwhelming majority of people on earth. But for Shaquille O'Neal, it's probably a job in the bucket.

Shaq has a net worth of $400 million and makes bank between his NBA analyst work and the countless endorsements and ad campaigns he does regularly.

Suffice it to say, $25,000 might be less than a day's salary for him.

That doesn't make the gesture any less incredible. Buying dinner for an entire restaurant and its staff isn't something that wealthy people do every day.

Is Shaquille O'Neal the nicest former NBA player in the world?