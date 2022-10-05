Shaq Reveals What Makes Him 'Jealous' Of LeBron James

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's pretty rare when Shaquille O'Neal is jealous of something NBA-related.

He's widely considered to be one of, if not the best center in NBA history and won four NBA championships throughout his career.

That said, he's a bit jealous that LeBron James has the chance to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

“To have passed up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I can truthfully say I’m jealous of that feat," Shaq said.

James is currently second on the all-time NBA scoring list with 37,062 points scored. He just got up to second this past season when he passed Karl Malone, who finished his career with 36,928 points.

He's currently 1,326 points away from Abdul-Jabbar's record. The latter finished his career with 38,387 total points scored.

James is currently 37 and has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, he averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game.

If he keeps that scoring pace up, he'll likely break Abdul-Jabbar's record during the 2022-23 season.