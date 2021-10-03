Look: Shaq’s Charles Barkley T-Shirt Went Viral

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley always seem to be going after one another on TNT’s Inside the NBA. The two Hall of Fame big men have developed quite the rapport on television over the years where it seems like no job and no amount of teasing if off limits.

However, Shaq took things a step further with his t-shirt choice earlier this week.

O’Neal was seen at the WNBA playoff game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday donning a shirt that depicted him and Barkley in a boxing ring. In the image, Shaq is standing over his co-host, seemingly having just knocked him out, while Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith are in the background broadcasting the fight.

Take a look:

Shaq Diesel in The House! pic.twitter.com/rLFI0bZpp3 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 1, 2021

The picture is almost an exact re-creation of the famous photo of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston after knocking him out. Clearly, Shaq was aware of the iconic photo and decided to add a little twist.

O’Neal obviously wore the shirt in good fun and it would be great to see Barkley respond in the next few days. Maybe he’ll even entertain the idea of making a shirt of his own to get back at the Big Diesel.

The dynamic between the entire cast of Inside the NBA is one of the reasons that it’s regarded as one of the best studio shows for any sport. The constant jeering between O’Neal and Barkley is just one of the reasons why the group is so entertaining, but it almost always makes for good television.

