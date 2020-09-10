Shaquille O’Neal Names His 4 Favorite Teammates Of All-Time

Few players in NBA history – if any – have played with more elite talent than Shaquille O’Neal.

The legendary NBA big man had an illustrious career, winning four championships – three with the Lakers and one with the Heat. O’Neal played in the league from 1992-2011, playing for several notable teams and alongside several big-time players.

O’Neal, 48, recently appeared on the DangerTalk Podcast with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He was asked to give his Mount Rushmore of all-time NBA teammates.

A couple of O’Neal’s choices were easy and obvious, but the fourth spot was tricky. Here’s who the legendary NBA big man decided on:

Former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway

Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade

7-time NBA champion Robert “Big Shot Bob” Horry

Noticeably absent from Shaq’s list is LeBron James, who he played with briefly in Cleveland. O’Neal admitted that he didn’t play with LeBron long enough for him to make the list.

A starting five of Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Robert Horry and Shaquille O’Neal would do some major damage in any NBA era.

O’Neal has clearly played with some all-time NBA talents. And he’s still around talent today, working with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley on TNT.