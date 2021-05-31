Shaq Was Disgusted By Charles Barkley’s Comment On Sunday

Charles Barkley made a proclamation on Sunday night that prompted co-analyst Shaquille O’Neal to walk off the TNT set.

Earlier on Sunday, Barkley proclaimed that Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden might be the best one-on-one player he’s ever seen.

“Now, he’s not as good as Michael and Kobe, I don’t want people thinking I’m going crazy,” Barkley said. “But he can make a 3 anytime he wants to, he can get to the basket and he’s a great free throw shooter.

“The way the game is called today, he’s the best one-on-one player I’ve ever seen.”

Shaq walked off the set when Charles Barkley said James Harden is the best one-on-one player he's ever seen pic.twitter.com/WCNtvozmcM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 31, 2021

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t having it.

“You say the dumbest things sometimes,” Shaq clapped back.

O’Neal then started to walk off the set, though he was called back by host Ernie Johnson.

“Shaq, come on, we only have one more segment,” Johnson said.

Harden is clearly an incredible player and Barkley’s comment doesn’t seem that crazy. However, there will always be people who think it’s crazy to say that Harden is a better one-on-one player than a Michael Jordan or a Kobe Bryant.