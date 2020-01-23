The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Shaq’s Son, Shareef O’Neal, Announces He’s Transferring

Shareef O'Neal goes up for a rebound during a UCLA game.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Shareef O'Neal #22 of the UCLA Bruins battles with Hal Hughes #11 and Eli Pemberton #5 of the Hofstra Pride for a rebound in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Shareef O’Neal, the son of legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal, announced on social media this evening that he’s transferring out of UCLA.

The former four-star recruit in the 2018 class is a redshirt freshman. He sat out the 2018-19 season recovering from heart surgery.

O’Neal, a 6-foot-9 big man like his father, is averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds a game for the Bruins this season.

The son of the NBA legend is opting to play elsewhere.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” he wrote on Twitter.

O’Neal committed to UCLA over Arizona, Baylor and Kentucky, among other programs, coming out of high school.

The former four-star recruit was averaging 10.2 minutes a game for the Bruins. He’d played in 13 games.

It’s unclear where O’Neal will play next.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.