Shaq’s Son, Shareef O’Neal, Announces He’s Transferring

Shareef O’Neal, the son of legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal, announced on social media this evening that he’s transferring out of UCLA.

The former four-star recruit in the 2018 class is a redshirt freshman. He sat out the 2018-19 season recovering from heart surgery.

O’Neal, a 6-foot-9 big man like his father, is averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds a game for the Bruins this season.

The son of the NBA legend is opting to play elsewhere.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” he wrote on Twitter.

O’Neal committed to UCLA over Arizona, Baylor and Kentucky, among other programs, coming out of high school.

The former four-star recruit was averaging 10.2 minutes a game for the Bruins. He’d played in 13 games.

It’s unclear where O’Neal will play next.