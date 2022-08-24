Shaquem Griffin Announces His Retirement From Football

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Shaquem Griffin #49 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a sack against Aaron Rodgers #12 (not pictured) of the Green Bay Packers in the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Few players in NFL history have had to overcome as many personal obstacles as Shaquem Griffin. But after four years in the NFL, Griffin is calling it a career.

In an article for The Players Tribune, Griffin announced his retirement from professional football. Griffin indicated that his plan moving forward is to be a motivational speaker.

The time has come for me to retire from professional football. [...] Honestly, it’s still a little surreal. After everything I’ve been through in my life — all the hard work, all the doubters — it’s almost unthinkable that I’m hangin’ it up and moving on from the game of football. But I know the positive effect I’m having on others. I’m speaking at colleges and universities, talking to football teams and even presenting to corporate America about never doubting yourself and tirelessly pursuing your dreams. People at companies want to hear what I have to say when actually I’m the one that can learn so much from them. It’s crazy.

Griffin thanked his coaches, his mentors, and the fans for giving him a chance. But he had the strongest message for his twin brother, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

You’ve had my back since Day One, bro. You never let anybody mess with me when we were kids. At UCF, when they invited you to stay and work out and sent me home for the summer and I was working two jobs towing cars and cleaning offices at the Chevy dealership, you called me every day to make sure I was still working out and keeping my mind right. When I got cut, you stayed with me. Because I needed you. We’ve always said, “We live through each other.” That won’t change. I’m still with you, living through you every time you take the field.

Shaquem Griffin was born with a congenital disorder affecting his left hand that ultimately required getting the hand amputated at the age of four.

But the disability didn't keep Griffin from playing sports, allowing him to compete alongside his brother Shaquill in football, track and baseball.

Ultimately, Griffin chose football as his college sport, earning All-Conference and All-American honors at UCF. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Griffin No. 141 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Seahawks, Griffin had 25 tackles and one sack.