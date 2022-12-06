Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning Teaming Up In Miami Again

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation & Icy Hot unveil the latest "Comebaq Court," refurbished athletic spaces helping underserved communities get back in the game, in collaboration with Alonzo Mourning at Overtown Youth Center in Miami, Flori on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Icy Hot) Rob Kim/Getty Images

In 2006, Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning teamed up on the Heat to win a championship. Fast forward to 2022, and this duo is still making a positive impact for the community in Miami.

Mourning and O’Neal have partnered up as part of a $20 million renovation to transform Miami’s Overtown Youth Center. This project is funded by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot.

As per usual, Shaq’s latest work with Icy Hot is part of their Comebaq Court program, which has refurbished public basketball courts in several locations.

Although this was always going to be a special project for O’Neal, the fact that he got to work alongside Mourning made it that much sweeter.

“I’ve been with Icy Hot for probably about 15 years. The Comebaq Court supports the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation,” O’Neal told The Spun. “Alonzo has been doing big things in Miami before I got here with the Alonzo Mourning Family Foundation. He has been a big part of the community in Miami called Overtown. So I’m teaming up with my good friend Alonzo Mourning and we’re gong to give these kids something to do.

“I’ve always said if you take one big-time person and they do something where they’re from, I think the world would be a better place. Alonzo has been taking care of his hometown of Virginia and Miami for 35 years. Ive been helping Orlando, Atlanta and L.A. There are a lot of things we do - seen and unseen. If I’m going to partner with anybody, it’s with Alonzo.”

Mourning jumped at this opportunity as well.

“I’m excited about this particular partnership. Not only do we have a significant friendship that was established through a brotherhood in basketball, we have utilized our relationships to create opportunities to give back to our selected communities,” Mourning told The Spun. “Just like we partnered together to win a championship, we’re partnering together to win a championship in life. I know that bigger and better things will come from this.”

On the court, Mourning is a Hall of Famer. Off the court, he's building a bright future for the next generation.

The Mourning Family Foundation's youth center in Miami features a dance studio, music studio, STEM lab, photography studio, and mental health and wellness program. All of these amenities are free of charge for the inner-city community.