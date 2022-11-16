Shaquille O'Neal Has A Wild New Theory - About The Moon

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We've heard Kyrie Irving's flat-Earth theory — but what about Shaq's multiple-moon theory?

During Tuesday night's episode if Inside The NBA, Shaquille O'Neal unleashed a wild cosmic theory of his own. He believes there's more than one moon in the Earth's orbit.

Shaq is convinced there's more than one moon because it didn't stay in the same place while he was driving one night.

"That's because it was moving, fool," Charles Barkley responded.

This is just the wacky entertainment we've come to expect from the TNT crew on their decades-long run as one of the most popular NBA shows on television.

Shaq and the rest of the crew didn't have much basketball to discuss after covering a wire-to-wire blowout contest. The featured game of the night — Brooklyn vs. Sacramento — finished 153-121 in favor of the Kings.