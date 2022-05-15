Shaquille O'Neal Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Marriage

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal knows he screwed up with his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal.

Shaq sat down with Taylor Rooks for a conversation that dove into everything about the former center.

That included a comment about once being married to Shaune.

"Because when you’re real, you realize when you messed. I live in a thirty-thousand-square foot house by myself. You don’t think I know I messed up?” Shaq said. "My wife was fine as hell. I had it. My babies are beautiful — I’m in there by myself. I messed up. It’s the ones that don’t know when they mess up is the ones that don’t ever make it. I messed up, and you live with it.”

Shaq and Shaunie got married in 2002 before they got divorced in November of 2009. Shaunie is getting ready to marry her new fiance Keion Henderson.

Shaq currently is an analyst on "NBA on TNT" alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

Even though Shaq and Shaunie aren't married anymore, it's great that they've both found happiness in what they do.