Shaquille O'Neal Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled during the opening stages of the 2022-23 season.

After an opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, they lost their second consecutive game two days later to the Los Angeles Clippers, 103-97.

That's prompted a lot of different reactions from people around the NBA, one of them being Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq was asked about the Lakers' shooting struggles and didn't hesitate to roast them.

"The Lakers are gated community gangsters. They have no shooters in their community," O'Neal said.

In the last Lakers' loss, only three players hit double figures (Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis, and Lebron James). Every other player finished with eight or fewer points.

That's not good enough and it needs to change in a hurry. The Lakers will try and get their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Portland Trailblazers.