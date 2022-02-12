Shaquille O’Neal Has Honest Comment About Lakers Title Hopes

As things stand right now, the struggling Los Angeles Lakers sit with the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. And with the way the 26-30 squad are playing, it’s entirely possible that LeBron James and his once title-hopeful team fail to make this year’s postseason.

Former Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal believes the team will be able to turn things around and make the playoffs, but he also feels their championship hopes are “probably” not in the cards this year, per TMZ Sports.

“They definitely will make the playoffs,” he said at “Shaq’s Fun House” Super Bowl party on Friday.

Shaq believes the pressure of playing for the storied Los Angeles franchise will push the Lakers into the postseason.

“This was one of the hardest franchises I ever had to play for,” he added. “I remember when I came here, Jerry West said, ‘Look, I know you do movies, I know you do rap albums and all that,’ But, he made me look up [in the rafters] and I seen Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and he said, ‘At the end of this, you’re either going to be a bust or you’re going to be a legend.’ So, those guys have to decide how they want to be remembered.”

The Lakers will look to stop a two-game losing skid in a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.