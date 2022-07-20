Shaquille O'Neal Has Telling Comment About Graphic Of Lakers Legends

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The NBA's record book is littered with Los Angeles Lakers. Many of basketball's greats have suited up in purple and gold, and played under the bright lights of The Forum, Staples Center (and Crypto.com Arena).

So when Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal came across a graphic asking to eliminate one Laker from a group that included: Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and the Diesel himself; Shaq kept it real.

Tweeting, "Might have to kick myself off this list right here."

Of course, it's hard to kick anyone out of this group.

The top two leading scorers in NBA history, the greatest shot-making artist ever, the point guard by which all PG's are measured by, the most dominant force to ever touch the hardwood, oh... and the guy that scored 100 points in a single game.

Which Lakers great are you leaving off?