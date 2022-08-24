Shaquille O'Neal Posts Message For Kobe Bryant
On Tuesday, the basketball world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 44 years old.
The former NBA superstar died alongside his daughter, Gigi, and seven others during a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Among those who shared a message for Kobe was his wife, Vanessa.
"Happy birthday, baby!" Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram. "I love you and miss you so much!"
A day later, the basketball world is still celebrating Kobe. August 24th, also known was 8-24 day to basketball fans, is another cause to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Former Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal used today to remember his longtime friend.
"Miss u big man," Shaq said on Twitter.
Bryant won five championships and two scoring titles during his decorated career. After retiring in 2016, he wrote a children's book and won an Academy Award for his short film, Dear Basketball.
Shaq and Kobe won three-straight NBA titles together in the early 2000's.