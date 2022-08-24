Shaquille O'Neal Posts Message For Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the basketball world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 44 years old.

The former NBA superstar died alongside his daughter, Gigi, and seven others during a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Among those who shared a message for Kobe was his wife, Vanessa.

"Happy birthday, baby!" Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram. "I love you and miss you so much!"

A day later, the basketball world is still celebrating Kobe. August 24th, also known was 8-24 day to basketball fans, is another cause to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Former Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal used today to remember his longtime friend.

"Miss u big man," Shaq said on Twitter.

Bryant won five championships and two scoring titles during his decorated career. After retiring in 2016, he wrote a children's book and won an Academy Award for his short film, Dear Basketball.

Shaq and Kobe won three-straight NBA titles together in the early 2000's.