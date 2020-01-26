Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal formed one of the NBA’s most-unstoppable duos of all-time during their tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers. The legendary guard and the dominant big man won three straight NBA championships together from 2000-02.

Tragedy struck the NBA world today, as Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were reportedly among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

O’Neal has taken to social media to react to the devastating news.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !” he wrote.

Bryant and O’Neal played on the Lakers together from 1996-2004. The big man was traded to the Miami Heat in July of 2004 for Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Brian Grant, and a future first-round.

Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of everyone involved in this tragic accident.