Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Death Of Legend Bill Russell

The NBA family lost an absolute legend on Sunday afternoon when Bill Russell passed away.

Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife at his side.

Since then, numerous prominent figures in the sports world have offered their thoughts and condolences to Russell.

Shaquille O'Neal is the latest to post a heartfelt picture of the two together.

"Thank you for paving the way. You will be missed, legend," O'Neal wrote on Instagram.

O'Neal and Russell are considered to be two of the best big men to ever play in the NBA. Between the two of them, they have 15 NBA Championships (11 for Russell, four for O'Neal) and six NBA MVP titles (five for Russell, one for O'Neal).

Russell played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics before he retired following the 1968-69 season. Before that, he won two NCAA Championships with San Francisco.

Our thoughts go out to Russell's family and friends during this time.