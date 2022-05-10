Look: Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Rudy Gobert's Comment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The ongoing drama between Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert added a new layer today.

The drama began when Spice Adams told O'Neal he thinks Gobert could have held him to 12 points in a single game. O'Neal had a witty response.

"Yeah, in the first three minutes," he said. "... It’s against my religion for someone to hold me one-on-one. I take that personally.”

Gobert fired back at O'Neal on Instagram.

"I would lock his ass up," he said.

O'Neal didn't take lightly to Gobert's comment. He continued trash talking the Utah Jazz center during Inside the NBA on Monday night.

“I wonder what French barbecue chicken tastes like,” he said. “… Like I said, I’m backing his little skinny a– down. I’m throwing a bow, and I’m dunking.”

Is there actual beef between Shaq and Gobert? Maybe, but on Shaq's end he's simply a competitive individual. In other words, it's not in his DNA to back down from a challenge.

In a new interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Shaq reveals he respects Gobert for his competitive nature.

"I respect that," he said.

Take a look.

Shaq's one of the greatest players ever to play the game. It takes some guts to call him out like Gobert did.

It doesn't sound like there's any serious beef between the two, though.