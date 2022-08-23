Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Best Player

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Shaquille O'Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

NBA on TNT's Shaquille O'Neal is putting his stamp on who he believes is the best player in basketball. And it may not be your first guess...

Chopping it up with Kenny "The Jet" Smith on "The Big Podcast," Shaq went on-record that title of best NBA player belongs to the baby-faced assassin Steph Curry.

"Nobody is going to beat the best player in the world, Steph Curry," O'Neal said. To which Kenny replied, "I agree. ... Last year he was the best player in the world."

It's hard to believe but we may have seen Steph Curry at his peak this past season.

After another incredible year in the regular season, the two-time MVP was able to go to a different place in the playoffs.

His ruthless shot-making in Game 4 all but cemented the Dubs another chip and helped earn him his first Finals MVP honors.

Now the Warriors will look to run it back another year with their homegrown core.