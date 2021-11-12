Shaquille O’Neal Says He Turned Down Notable Movie Role

In addition to being one of the most dominant basketball players of all time, Shaquille O’Neal has made a name for himself as an actor on the big screen in countless advertisements, TV shows and movies.

With his presence seemingly everywhere throughout mainstream media, it almost feels like Shaq has never turned down a job offer.

But during an appearance on the “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast,” the NBA Hall-of-Fame center revealed one huge movie role that he turned down.

Shaq said he was offered to star alongside Tom Hanks and play the iconic role of “John Coffey” in The Green Mile.

“I didn’t want to play the down-South African American guy during slavery,” he explained. “I didn’t want to play that role.”

While the film turned out to be a massive success, Shaq said he doesn’t regret his decision — largely because of the actor who ultimately landed the role.

Michael Clarke Duncan, who passed away due to complications from a heart attack in 2012, delivered a widely-beloved performance in the role.

“The guy who played it did a wonderful job,” Shaq says, “He’s no longer with us, he passed away. Michael Clarke Duncan did an excellent job.

“I think I made the right decision because he did way better than I could have done,” he said. “But, I got offered that role.”