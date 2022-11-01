Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media.

Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."

Irving went on to issue a statement about his choice of content, but that's not enough for Shaquille O'Neal. On Tuesday night, Shaq called Kyrie an "idiot" and said he clearly doesn't care about the trouble he caused.

"It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game. That we gotta answer for what this idiot has done," Shaq said on tonight's show.

O'Neal said athletes need to be careful with the platform they have, which feels like an important lesson for more than just Kyrie Irving.

The Nets chose to make Irving unavailable to the media today.