Shareef O'Neal Has Lakers Workout: NBA World Reacts

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Shareef O'Neal (C) poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef has an upcoming workout with one of his dad's former teams.

O'Neal is going to be working out for the Los Angeles Lakers, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. He already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and has upcoming visits with the Cavaliers, Hawks, and Wizards.

O'Neal decided to declare for the NBA Draft after the 2021-22 season, even though it looks like a longshot for him to be drafted.

He played at LSU for three seasons but never averaged more than four points per game in any of them. He also only played an average of 11 minutes per game.

The NBA world had some mixed reviews after reading this report.

"I've said this before but I guarantee that Shareef winds up with the Lakers in some capacity as a favor to Shaq. Most likely with the South Bay Lakers but they’ve had plenty of call ups over the years," one fan tweeted.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Jun. 23.